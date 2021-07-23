Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMR opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.57. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

