Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NI were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NI by 42.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NI by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.24. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

