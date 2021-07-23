Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 78,700 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,107 shares of company stock worth $189,664 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

