RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.93. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

