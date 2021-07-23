RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.08. 638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.