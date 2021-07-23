Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renault SA (EPA:RNO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €31.61 ($37.19). Renault shares last traded at €31.41 ($36.95), with a volume of 1,514,679 shares traded.

RNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.83 ($44.51).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €33.98.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

