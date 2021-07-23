Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.08. Rennova Health shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,303,683 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61.

Rennova Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNVA)

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

