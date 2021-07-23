Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.16 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -13.45.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.