Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

NYSE:TRP opened at $48.59 on Thursday. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.