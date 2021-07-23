Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -590.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.