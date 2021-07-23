Reviewing PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 26.53% 24.67% 13.33% Iron Mountain 7.80% 48.47% 3.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.33 $166.83 million $2.94 17.60 Iron Mountain $4.15 billion 3.03 $342.69 million $3.07 14.20

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than PotlatchDeltic. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PotlatchDeltic and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 4 0 1 2.40 Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33

PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus target price of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.28%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Iron Mountain on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.