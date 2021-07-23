Reviewing VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) & Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Power Integrations and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 2 4 0 2.67 VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Power Integrations presently has a consensus target price of $84.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.27%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and VIA optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $488.32 million 10.34 $71.18 million $1.22 68.23 VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.51 -$4.13 million N/A N/A

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 17.21% 12.28% 11.00% VIA optronics -2.34% -6.74% -2.84%

Summary

Power Integrations beats VIA optronics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

