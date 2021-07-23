Revlon (NYSE:REV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

REV opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Revlon has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $574.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Revlon will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Revlon by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revlon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Revlon by 132.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Revlon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Revlon during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

