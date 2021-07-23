Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 47,940 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10.

Revolve Group stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.