Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.83. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,881. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

