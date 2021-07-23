Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

