Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Acquired by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,996 shares during the period. Rimini Street makes up 2.6% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,508. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $704.33 million, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.37 million. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

