Rinet Co LLC Acquires Shares of 3,989 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.07.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

