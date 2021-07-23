Rinet Co LLC Buys Shares of 2,240 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.27. 149,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

