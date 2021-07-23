Rinet Co LLC Invests $13.17 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 235,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,249,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.93.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

