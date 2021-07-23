Rinet Co LLC Purchases New Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $2,760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $2,728,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,548. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.85 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $54,309.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,667.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,306 shares of company stock worth $523,091 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

