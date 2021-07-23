RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 965.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.26. 9,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,579. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,089.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.29.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

