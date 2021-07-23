Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Peter Cunningham Sells 5 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

RIO opened at GBX 5,846 ($76.38) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,026.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market cap of £94.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,310 ($108.57) to GBX 8,250 ($107.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,271.54 ($81.94).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

