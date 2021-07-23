Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.790-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $809.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

