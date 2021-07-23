Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $99,000 in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABGI. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $396,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $768,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $2,678,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABGI stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

