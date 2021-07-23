RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $140,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FOREU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOREU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.