RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $150,000.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:SHACU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.