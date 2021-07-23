RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 31,331 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 360.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 249,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

