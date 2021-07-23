Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $98.08 and last traded at $94.32, with a volume of 8830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56.

About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

