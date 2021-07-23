Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

NYSE RHI traded up $7.25 on Friday, reaching $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,424. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

