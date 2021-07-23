Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $149,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $106,850.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $103,050.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,893. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 85,091 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.