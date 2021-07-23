Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

