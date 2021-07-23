Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $617,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.