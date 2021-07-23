Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $50.81 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $51.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

