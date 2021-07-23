Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 23.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 115.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE LEG opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.