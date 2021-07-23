Rodgers Brothers Inc. Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.