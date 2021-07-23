Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,069,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,483,921.72.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Martin Mirko bought 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, John Martin Mirko bought 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Friday, May 7th, John Martin Mirko bought 20,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,600.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Martin Mirko bought 19,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,605.00.

On Friday, April 30th, John Martin Mirko purchased 20,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$7,995.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, John Martin Mirko purchased 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

Shares of CVE RKR opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

