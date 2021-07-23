Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 315,837 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Vistra worth $20,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $88,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.