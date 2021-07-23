Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give First National Financial (TSE:FN) a C$52.00 Price Target

First National Financial (TSE:FN) has been assigned a C$52.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.17.

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$49.92. 9,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,872. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$28.37 and a 52-week high of C$53.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.91 per share, with a total value of C$200,076.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,541,782 shares in the company, valued at C$383,952,121.62.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

