Royal Bank of Canada Buys 112,335 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 380.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,335 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $153.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

