Royal Bank of Canada Increases Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$56.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNMSF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Spin Master stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

