Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.00% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $19,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $125.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.59. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $85.93 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

