Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.00% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $19,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $125.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.59. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $85.93 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

