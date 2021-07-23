Royal Bank of Canada Raises Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,109 ($40.62) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,806.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28). Also, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

