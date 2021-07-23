Royal Bank of Canada Sells 29,669 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ciena were worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $5,104,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,474 shares of company stock worth $2,401,609 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.