Royal Bank of Canada Sells 335,641 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,641 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 373,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 218.2% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 43,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 167.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

