Royal Gold, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

