Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 550 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,749.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

