Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0010

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $43,830.61 and $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052987 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,023,250 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

