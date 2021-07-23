salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 509 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $248.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,868,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.69. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.38 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

