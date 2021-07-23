salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 509 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE CRM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $248.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,868,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.69. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.38 and a 52 week high of $284.50.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
