Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

